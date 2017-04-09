× Flight Departing from Sacramento Makes Emergency Landing in Modesto

MODESTO — An Alaska Airlines flight from Sacramento made an emergency landing Sunday morning in Modesto.

According to the Modesto Fire Department, a fire was reported in the plane’s cargo area. Fire investigators say a positive heat signal was found on thermal imaging, but no visible fire was found.

Sixty-two people were on board the plane, which was bound for San Diego.

There were no reported injuries. The initial cause of the emergency was not immediately known.