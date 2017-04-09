Local Coptic Orthodox Church Steps Up Security Following Egypt Bombings

ROSEVILLE — Saint Mary Coptic Orthodox Church in Roseville stepped up security following bombings in Egypt.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombings that killed 43 people at two Coptic churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday — brazen strikes against a minority group on one of the most important days on the Christian calendar.

The first blast ripped through a Palm Sunday service at St. George’s Church in the northern city of Tanta, killing 27 people and wounding 78 others, state TV reported. An explosive device had been planted under a seat in the main prayer hall, it said.

Not long afterward, at least 16 people were killed and 41 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack outside St. Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Alexandria, according to two state news outlets.

Members of the church in Roseville say they’re devastated and called the attacks atrocious.

Saint Mary Coptic Orthodox Church is the only Coptic orthodox church with Egyptian roots in the Sacramento area.