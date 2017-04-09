Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Items Inside Lodi Home, Refusing to Leave

LODI — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking items inside a home in Lodi and refusing to leave, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a home on South Washington Street in Lodi where they found Eduardo Esparza.

The homeowner wanted Esparza arrested.

Police say Esparza allegedly tried to go back into the home’s garage, at which time officers attempted to arrest him. He refused officers’ commands and fought with two officers.

Esparza was eventually detained and booked into the Lodi City Jail on charges of vandalism, trespassing and resisting arrest.