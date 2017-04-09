Missing Elderly Woman Found Dead in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY — Amador County officials have found the body of the 79-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday from her home.

Christine Merten was found dead Sunday morning by a search and rescue canine team. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office reports that they located her among the brush and rugged terrain just north of her McKenzie Drive residence in Pioneer.

Merten’s family reported her missing when she walked away from home, an occurrence that happened often after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Department does not suspect Merten’s death was a result of foul play but has yet to determine the exact causes.