Head-On Collision on Northbound I-5 in Yolo County Kills 2

ZAMORA — Two people were killed Sunday morning as a result of a head-on collision along northbound Interstate 5.

A Maroon Mitsubishi was traveling on southbound I-5 when it crashed through the center divide near County Road 96, hitting a blue Dodge, according to Woodland CHP.

Highway commuters driving north were stopped for around two hours in Zamora, according to Caltrans. Crews have cleared the highway and traffic has picked up again.

Officials have not identified the victims or the incidents leading up to the collision.

