One Person Hurt in Orangevale Shooting

ORANGEVALE — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Snowberry Way near Lake Natoma Drive just before 6 p.m.

Detectives say a passenger in a vehicle was hurt when someone opened fire at the car.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown. Detectives could not say if the victim was hit by gunfire or was injured by broken glass when the vehicle’s window was shot.

