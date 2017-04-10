Aerojet Announces Plans to ‘Relocate or Eliminate’ 1,100 Jobs in Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA — Aerojet Rocketdyne will move or eliminate 1,100 of the 1,400 positions from its facilities near Rancho Cordova to its Huntsville, Alabama, location by the end of 2019, the company announced Monday.

With the move, most of aerospace company’s defense-programs-related work will now be based in Huntsville. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) spokesman Glenn Mahone said around 300 positions will remain in the Sacramento region, and those positions will mainly handle administrative functions such as human resources, finance, legal and supply chain management.

Aerojet has had a major presence in the Sacramento region since the early 1950s. At its height, the company employed around 20,000 people, Mahone said. It is still the third-largest manufacturer and the fourth-largest technology company in the Sacramento region, and the 24th largest employer in Sacramento County.

The company said the move is the second phase of a plan to “consolidate and optimize” Aerojet Rocketdyne facilities over the next two years.

