Ask a Vet: New Health Tests for Your Pet

A variety of new tests are available through your local vet or even in stores to help check the well-being of your pets.

Vitamin D deficiency can be hard to detect and 75 percent of pets suffer from insufficient amounts of Vitamin D. A vet can run a new and simple test on pets to see if they need Vitamin D supplements.

Cancer screenings are now available that can help to avoid exploratory surgeries.

For everyday irritants, some pet stores sell life stress scans, biofeedback tests that check for things like food and mold allergies. The new tests can be easily administered at home.

