At Least 4 Victims Reported After Elementary School Shooting in San Bernadino, Shooter Possibly Down

SAN BERNARDINO — Multiple victims, including students, are in unknown condition after a shooter walked on to the North Park Elementary School campus in San Bernardino on Tuesday and opened fire in a classroom in what the police chief characterized as a suspected murder-suicide.

The gunman was also possibly down, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan. He said the preliminary information is that there were a total of four victims who were being treated.

Two students were transported to a local hospital after the shooting, which took place in a classroom, he said.

The third victim was a a teacher, according to Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino City Unified School District. She told KTLA the situation is believed to be “contained.”

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m., but did not provide a count.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place until further notice amid the report of an active shooter at the elementary school, which is located a few blocks from campus, according to the college.

The chief said students at the school were being taken to Cajon High School “for safety.”

The high school is located 1200 W. Hill Dr.

North Park parents should are asked to go to the high school and have a picture ID in order to pick up their students, the San Bernardino City Unified School District tweeted.

In addition to North Park, Cajon Elementary School and Hillside Elementary School were also placed on lockdown, according to the School District.