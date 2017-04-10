Convicted Cedarville Rancheria Shooter Cherie Rhoades Sentenced

ALTURAS — A Modoc County judge sentenced convicted murderer Cherie Rhoades to the death penalty plus 150 years Monday morning for four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2014 gun and knife attack at the Cedarville Rancheria Tribal Office.

Rhoades was also ordered to pay $64,000 in restitution.

The judge also denied the Defense’s last minute motion for a new trial. Rhoades attorney Antonio Alvarez recently filed that motion, accusing the former Alturas Police Chief of giving false testimony during the trial about the collection of a backpack the prosecution argued Rhoades used to bring weapons into the tribal office.

The judge turned Rhoades over into the custody of the Modoc County Sheriff’s office and ordered them send her to San Quentin state penitentiary within 10 days.