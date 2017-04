Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reverend Abe Daniel talks to Gary about Trinity Life Center's Annual Egg Drop. Each year a helicopter drops over 30,000 Easter eggs on the Christian school field. It's a very cool way to spread the eggs and kids are sure to have a blast! It's family friendly and available free to the general public. Check out the helicopter egg drop!

More info:

Helicopter Egg Drop

Saturday, 10am

Trinity Life Center

5225 Hillsdale Blvd, Sacramento

(916) 348-4673

TLCSac.org