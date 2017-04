Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April 18 is just around the corner, which means the deadline to finish filing your taxes is looming.

David Tucker II, a spokesman for the IRS, recommends utilizing tax software in order to ensure all of your calculations are done right, especially if you are filling things out at the last minute.

Even if you choose to go the paper route or hire a professional, it's important to double check the numbers and keep a copy of your return once everything has been finalized.