Sacramento Community Mourns Loss of Local Artist and DJ Daniel Osterhoff

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento arts community and business owners are grieving the loss of a well-known artist and DJ.

Daniel Osterhoff died over the weekend after suffering a life-threatening cardiac event last week.

Osterhoff’s work can be seen all over midtown and downtown Sacramento. He’s responsible for signage and murals at Bottle and Barlow, Highwater, Amaro and many other popular businesses. He also DJed at Concerts in the Park and B-Side.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted about the artist’s death, saying “saddened to learn about the loss of Daniel Osterhoff, talented young father & member of our community whose art helped identify Sacramento.”

Saddened to learn about the loss of Daniel Osterhoff, talented young father & member of our community whose art helped identify Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/pwS6ZKQS5b — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 10, 2017