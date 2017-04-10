8-Year-Old Boy Dead After Elementary School Shooting in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO — One of the two children who were wounded Monday morning during an apparent murder-suicide at an elementary school in San Bernardino has died, officials confirmed.

Student Jonathan Martinez, 8, was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center after the shooting where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police responded to North Park Elementary School, located at 5378 N. H St., at 10:27 a.m. after receiving reports of an active shooter on campus, according to San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia. Police said the children were not the gunman’s targets.

Suspect in shooting identified as Cedric Anderson, age 53, resident of Riverside, CA. pic.twitter.com/H9YYQZvZud — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) April 10, 2017

Responding officers found the suspected gunman, Cedric Anderson, and a female teacher dead in a classroom, as well as the two injured students, according to San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan. Police said the teacher was Anderson’s wife, Karen Smith.

Victim in school shooting identified as Karen Smith, age 53, estranged wife of suspect. pic.twitter.com/IaC7RCtVhl — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) April 10, 2017

Officials said the children were standing behind their teacher when Anderson allegedly opened fire on his wife.

The second injured student remains in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.