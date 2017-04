MODESTO — Police have blocked off neighborhoods and schools have gone into lockdown following reports of a gunshot heard inside of a Modesto home.

The Modesto Police Department reports the gunfire came from a residence on Yosemite Avenue near Tuolumne Boulevard.

A lone man has barricaded himself inside the home.

Officials do not know if anyone has been injured.

