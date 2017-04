Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Safeway's chef Jeff Anderson whips up cast iron grilled lamb chops using Safeway's exclusive Open Nature meat.

Easter brunch or big spring meals for family gatherings can be easy to make.

By flattening out the lamb chops first, Anderson says the cooking time can be cut down and the lamb can be seared nicely in a pan.

Couscous salad with peas makes a great side that is fresh and simple