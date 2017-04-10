Tuolumne County Wells Remain Dry Despite End to Drought

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Tuolumne County is one of four California counties that remain under a drought emergency.

Despite one of the wettest winters on record, wells in Tuolumne County remain dry because they are either contaminated or the county’s ground water supply hasn’t been replenished yet.

In Tuolumne County, 128 homes rely on the county to provide water by delivery. The program is paid for by California’s emergency drought funding.

Those deliveries are set to continue at least until June. Residents in the county still have to comply with state regulations. For example, delivered water can’t be used for lawn maintenance.

Governor Jerry Brown lifted the statewide emergency on Friday, but warned the state to be prepared in case drought conditions return.