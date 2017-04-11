× Box Truck Hangs off Side of Road at Highway 99, Highway 50 Interchange

SACRAMENTO — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving “multiple vehicles” along northbound Highway 99 and Highway 50 in Sacramento.

A photo taken at the scene appears to show a box truck hanging off the side of the road at the Highway 50 interchange. It was not dangling over the freeway.

Two lanes of Highway 99 were closed because of a damaged tree next to the road.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.