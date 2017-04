Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fat's Asia Bistro joined Al and Gary in the kitchen to cook up some incredible food and talk about the upcoming Champagne Easter Brunch Buffet. They will be serving up some of their best dishes for this special Easter event. If you like food, then you'll love this event.

More info:

Champagne Easter Brunch Buffet

Sunday, April 16th, 10am-2:30pm

1500 Eureka Rd, Roseville

2585 Iron Point Rd, Folsom

$41 a person, $14.95 kids 12 and under, kids under 5 free

(916) 983-1133

FatsRestaurants.com