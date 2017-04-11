Kings Fans Celebrate Golden 1 Center Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- From the beginning, the effort to keep the Kings in Sacramento was branded as something bigger than basketball. And so, on the final home game of the first season in the Golden 1 Center, people in attendance were happy to reflect on how far the organization and city have come.

Asked what he was most proud of Tuesday night, Kings President Chris Granger said, “I think mostly I’m just really proud of the fans. They fought so hard for this team. This arena is a celebration of them and their values and what’s meaningful to them.”

“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Kings fan Joel Hudseth reflected. “But thank God it did. And it’s good for Sacramento…thank God it’s here and it’s done. Love it.”

Former Kings coach and longtime team TV broadcaster Jerry Reynolds calls it a “dream come true” coming to work in the Golden 1 Center and continuing to be part of the team. He has seen arenas in other cities be catalysts for the transformation of downtown cores and is excited about what he sees here.

FOX40 also spoke with several season ticket holders Tuesday night who raved about the fan experience this season.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to get a good parking place every time,“ said Linda Kilborn of Folsom. “And then we've got great seats, great neighbors, and got my cowbell, and I have a great time.”

On a night that was dedicated to the “sixth man,” all Kings fans in attendance went home extra happy after the Kings defeated the Suns 129-104.

They wish the Kings had won more than 32 games at this point, but fans who spoke with FOX40 Tuesday night said they believe the team is heading in the right direction.

“It’s been a great experience and we have a young team,” Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive said of the first Golden 1 Center season. “We have a great coach. We have a great front office and we’re excited for the future.”