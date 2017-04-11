Modesto Man Found Dead in Car by Police

MODESTO — A Modesto man was found dead in a car during a “suspicious vehicle” check by police on Sunday night.

A sergeant patrolling the area of Tioga Drive and Legion Park Drive about 11:15 p.ma spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a field near the intersection. When the sergeant tried to contact the man inside, the sergeant discovered he was dead.

Investigators believe the man, identified as 55-year-old Steve Monkhouse, was inside his vehicle, parked in the field, when he was attacked with a knife. Detectives are trying to piece together the events that led up to Monkhouse’s death.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.