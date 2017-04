SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train Tuesday morning on 26th Avenue.

All train services are stopped between Sacramento City College and 47th Avenue.

Sacramento Regional Transit has buses picking people up.

Rider Alert: Service disruption on Blue Line. Bus bridge in place between City College and 47th Avenue stations. — Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) April 11, 2017