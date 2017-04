SACRAMENTO — A person was hit and killed by a train in Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The pedestrian was hit between the American River railroad bridge and Business 80 overcrossing.

The person died from their injuries. Their identity is not known.

Fire crews are leaving the scene, and the investigation is being turned over to law enforcement.

Reports of a train striking a pedestrian, between American River RR bridge and Bus. 80 overcrossing. Fire crews making access now. pic.twitter.com/jHWH88QoJE — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) April 11, 2017

