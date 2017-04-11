Placerville Residents Use Spray Paint, Phallic Symbols to Draw Attention to Potholes

PLACERVILLE — Someone in Placerville is using spray paint, and some phallic symbols, to draw attention to some potholes on Wood Ridge Court.

Neighbors in the area say the potholes along the street have gone un-repaired for a long time, but the graffiti just recently appeared. One spot had the phrase “what are taxes for”

City of Placerville work crews were in the neighborhood Tuesday to remove the graffiti. The potholes were still there.

The city manager’s office would not comment on the potholes or graffiti.