Road Rage Incident Leads to Crash, Fight Between Drivers in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — A road rage incident led to a crash and a fight between two drivers, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Rawhide Road after receiving a report of two men fighting after a vehicle crash.

Timothy Nielsen, 37, of Sonora, allegedly became angry with 22-year-old Zachary Clark after he believed he was being tailgated while driving on Rawhide Road, deputies said. Clark passed Nielsen, and then Nielsen allegedly sped up alongside him and rammed his truck, causing damage to the driver’s side of Clark’s vehicle.

Clark pulled over so he could check the damage, and Nielsen allegedly ran his truck into his vehicle again, deputies said.

The men both got out of their vehicles and began fighting, deputies said.

Both men received minor injuries.

When deputies arrived, they learned Nielsen had his 1-year-old daughter in the back seat of his truck. The girl was uninjured. Deputies waited with her until her mom picked her up.

Nielsen was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and endangering the health of a child.