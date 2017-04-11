Sacramento Police Respond to Video of a Dramatic Take Down in Del Paso Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Police have responded to the video of the dramatic arrest of a man in a Del Paso Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Sacramento police are calling the behavior in the video "unacceptable conduct by a police officer."

The video shows an officer grabbing a man by the neck, taking him down and punching him repeatedly for what started as a stop for jay walking.

Now internal investigations are reviewing what exactly happened Monday during the arrest.

According to police, at 5 p.m. the officer gave a man witnesses say is Nandi Caine Jr. several commands to stop for crossing the street unlawfully or jaywalking at the intersection of Cypress Street and Grand Avenue, Cain ignored.

After finally stopping Cain, police say the two got into an argument and Cain took off his jacket, challenging the officer to a fight. That is when police say for an unknown reason the officer threw down Cain and began punching him over and over. A witness captured it all on tape.

A supervisor responded to the scene and reviewed the police in car camera system and that is when the department decided to take a closer look into the officers actions.

FOX40 spoke with a witness who saw this take down happen, and she says she felt everything was wrong with the way the officer handled the situation.

Sacramento police are not identifying the officer involved in this video but they did say that he is on paid administrative leave until the internal investigation is finished.