SUTTER COUNTY — A missing Sutter County teen was found Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl, 16, disappeared April 5 after walking away from a church service along Highway 99 in Sutter County.

Investigators announced the arrest of 38-year-old Allen Turner Jr. for a number of sex charges, including rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 18, oral copulation with a person under 18 and concealment of a child from a legal guardian.

Turner Jr. is being held without bail.