‘Twelve Rounds’ Brewery Owners Leaving Business Following Backlash over Controversial Comments

SACRAMENTO — The owners of Twelve Rounds Brewing Company in Sacramento announced that they are leaving the business amid backlash over some controversial Facebook posts.

In January, Twelve Rounds owner Daniel Murphy posted to his private Facebook profile that he was “disgusted” in the participants of the Women’s March on Washington and related events. He added that politicians attending the marches were “pieces of garbage.”

In previous posts, Murphy is said to have targeted immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

What followed was intense backlash against Murphy and his brewery. Restaurants, like Red Rabbit in Midtown, stopped carrying Twelve Rounds beer. Supporters continued to visit the brewery.

Months later, Murphy posted a note to the Twelve Rounds Facebook page on Tuesday, saying he and his wife, who co-owns the business, are divesting all ownership. The brewery will also be under new management.

“I wish there was a way I could stay on at Twelve Rounds. My whole life was the brewery. Politics have polarized people here in Sacramento and across the nation,” Murphy wrote. “I am a very passionate person and let them consume me. I really don’t hate people. I ask that you all please give Twelve Rounds another chance. The other owners deserve it. They are White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, Men, Women, Gay and Straight. They are good people. My wife and I are leaving.