Woman Arrested After Allegedly Becoming Aggressive at Railroad Museum, Stealing Car, Leading Officers on Pursuit

RIO VISTA — A woman has been arrested after allegedly becoming aggressive at a railroad museum, stealing a vehicle and leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit, police said.

Just after noon on Tuesday, the Solano County Sheriff’s Department was called out for reports of a suspicious person at the Western Railway Museum on State Route 12 in Suisun City. While deputies were on their way, the woman allegedly became aggressive with several people at the museum, police said.

An employee then saw the woman, later identified as 27-year-old Katie Fisher of Galt, get in another employee’s vehicle and drive away. The vehicle owner said she did not give Fisher permission to take her vehicle and still had her car keys with her.

The CHP said they had received a “LoJack” alert from a stolen vehicle in the same area, and they believe that vehicle was dumped by Fisher in the museum parking lot.

A stolen vehicle alert was sent out to law enforcement agencies in Solano County. Soon after, Rio Vista police officers spotted the vehicle on Azevedo Road. When officers tried to pull the car over, Fisher allegedly sped up. Officers then began a pursuit of the vehicle, police said.

Rio Vista officers continued the pursuit into Sacramento County. At times, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph, police said.

Officers stopped pursuing the suspect because they said Fisher was becoming increasingly aggressive and was causing a high risk of danger to other drivers.

Several minutes later, Stockton CHP officers spotted the suspect vehicle and began pursuing Fisher again. The chase ended in a restaurant parking lot and Fisher was arrested.

Fisher was transported to the San Joaquin County Jail by CHP officers.