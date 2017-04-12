Another Setback: 2 Years After Wife was Hurt in CVS Knife Attack, Man Awaits Organ Transplant

VACAVILLE — Two years after his wife was stabbed in the back several times in a Vacaville CVS, her husband is now awaiting a heart and kidney transplant.

Rene Reynolds just returned home after an eight-hour surgery to install a heart pump to buy him more time until he can have his transplant.

Reynolds’ wife, Sherrie, was stabbed seven times while she stood in line at a CVS. Police said the attack appeared to be random and unprovoked. It was halted by three good Samaritans.

Sherrie Reynolds survived, and will be in court soon to face the men arrested in the attack.

Monetary donations can be made to the family through the National Foundation of Transplants (please specify in honor of Rene RC Reynolds).

A fundraiser will also be held at BJ’s in Vacaville on April 20 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of food and soft drink sales.