Body Found on Side of Road in Modesto; Sheriff’s Department Investigates

MODESTO — A death investigation is underway in Stanislaus County after a body was found on the side of the road, deputies said.

Dep's & Det's are on scene at Parker Rd & Wellsford Rd east of #Modesto for a death investigation. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/tpVRXrjtt5 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) April 12, 2017

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone called 911 to report a body found on the side of Wellsford Road near Parker Road.

A county public works employee had been cutting the grass on the shoulder of the roadway when he saw the body. The employee called 911.

When deputies arrived they found what they believe to be an adult’s body on the east side of Wellsford Road.

It is not known how long the body had been on the side of the road. The identity of the person and the cause of death will be released after an autopsy is completed.