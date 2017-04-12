Celebrate Mikuni Sushi’s 30th Anniversary!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mikuni Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar has been serving up world class food for 30 years now! They offer a wide assortment of amazing sushi rolls and other Japanese plates. Taro Arai joined Gary in the kitchen to serve up some food and talk about the upcoming Mikuni Shuko 30th Anniversary Party. Enjoy a night of amazing food and drinks, live entertainment, a Ford Fusion Giveaway, and much more! Celebrate 30 years of amazing Japanese food with the Mikuni Shuko 30th Anniversary Party.

More info:

Mikuni Shuku 30th Anniversary Party

Tuesday, May 9th

6:30-9:30pm

McClellan Event Center

$250 per person

(916) 576-2641

MikuniSushi.com/events