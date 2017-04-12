Folsom Chick-Fil-A Searching for Stolen Cow Costume

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- When you think about people breaking into a Chick-Fil-A, you may imagine they got away with cash or maybe even some food. Instead, thieves who struck at a Folsom location got away with three cow costumes.

Owner Matt Crane told FOX40 three of the costumes were taken from a storage shed behind his store Sunday night on East Bidwell Street.

Surveillance images suggest the thieves, described only as two men and a woman, knew exactly what they were looking for.

"There were things that were more valuable in that shed, so they went for the cows, knew where they were at and took them," Crane said.

The missing costumes and t-shirt cannon are worth a lot of money, according to Crane.

Schools in the area are on spring break, so Crane says he was going to use the costumes to surprise kids at area parks. Meanwhile, other Chick-Fil-A restaurants have stepped in to help, letting Crane and his staff borrow costumes.

Crane believes this could have been a prank, so his message is simple.

"I just want my cows back," Crane said "No plans to press charges, so if they show back up, we would just be incredibly grateful."

Crane says he is planning on beefing up their security to avoid another break-in.