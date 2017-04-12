Friends, Family Paint Mural Honoring Sacramento Artist

SACRAMENTO — Friends and family are honoring and remembering a local artist and DJ who died over the weekend.

A mural honoring Daniel Osterhoff is being painted on the side of Black Black hair salon at 16th and X streets in midtown Sacramento. It’s the last place Osterhoff installed his art.

Osterhoff died from cardiac arrest. And while he may be gone, his friends and family are making sure he won’t be forgotten.

Osterhoff’s friends are painting the mural of him as part of the “Hello Again” walking tour they are creating in Sacramento to showcase his artwork and teach his young daughter, Harlow, about his talent. Osterhoff left behind a virtual gallery on businesses, bars and from behind turntables.

Justin Thomas owns the salon providing the canvas for the mural that Osterhoff had already designed. When he got the call that his friend was in his last days, he went to the hospital and gave him his final haircut.

“Dan was supposed to paint the mural,” Thomas said.

Daniel’s dad, Kurt Osterhoff, who is an artist himself, painted part of the mural, paying tribute to the son who inherited some of his talent.

“He aced his role as artist, mentor and father in Sacramento. And has something very important for him to take care of in some other world,” his dad said.

