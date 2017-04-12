Gary is out at Le Grand Confectionary located at 2580 Fair Oaks Boulevard in Suite 12, Sacramento, CA. He is enjoying some of their many giant giant chocolate Easter treats and even tries to make his own chocolate dipped treat.
Giant Chocolate Easter Treats
