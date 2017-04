Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The group is hanging out with Dillon Hill, CEO of Gamers Gift and Terry Watts from Fair Game playing some VR games and learning about their upcoming event. The event, in short, is what most gamers would call a 'LAN Party'. Their goal is to have hundreds of gamers and tech enthusiasts gathered in a room playing video games and enjoying time together. It is titled “Good Game, Well Played," a charity gaming convention. It will be taking place April 29th at 4 p.m. Read More here.