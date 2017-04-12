Man, Woman Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY — A man and woman are under arrest and face multiple drug charges, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department narcotics unit served a search warrant in Cameron Park on Tuesday. Detectives were investigating individuals suspected of buying drugs from international sources and then using the drugs to make forged pills to sell in the community.

Detectives seized several pounds of illicit compounds, tools used to make pills, evidence of sales and controlled substances.

The man and woman were arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, conspiracy and furnishing a dangerous drug without a prescription.