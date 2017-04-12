Mother Shares Heartbreaking Final Moments of 4-Year-Old’s Battle with Cancer

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A mother whose 4-year-old died of cancer shared the pain of losing her child in a heartbreaking post on Facebook.

Ruth Scully’s son, Nolan, died in February of rhabdomyosarcoma – a rare soft tissue cancer.

Nolan was diagnosed in November 2015 after originally having trouble breathing from what the family thought was just a stuffy nose.

Two months after his death, Scully shared her feelings in an emotional Facebook post that has been shared more than 615,000

times.

“Two months. Two months since I’ve held you in my arms, heard how much you loved me, kissed those sweetie “pie” lips. Two months since we’ve snuggled. Two months of pure absolute Hell,” she wrote.

She also shared the heartbreaking conversation she had with her son after finding out from his doctors that the cancer was no longer treatable.

Me: Poot, it hurts to breathe doesn’t it?

Nolan: Weeeelll…. yeah.

Me: You’re in a lot of pain aren’t you baby?

Nolan: (looking down) Yeah.

Me: Poot, this Cancer stuff sucks. You don’t have to fight anymore.

Nolan: (Pure Happiness) I DONT??!! But I will for you Mommy!!

Me: No Poot!! Is that what you have been doing?? Fighting for Mommy??

Nolan: Well DUH!!

Me: Nolan Ray, what is Mommy’s job?

Nolan: To keep me SAFE! (With a big grin)

Me: Honey … I can’t do that anymore here. The only way I can keep you safe is in Heaven. (My heart shattering)

Nolan: Sooooo I’ll just go to Heaven and play until you get there! You’ll come right?

Me: Absolutely!! You can’t get rid of Mommy that easy!!

Nolan: Thank you Mommy!!! I’ll go play with Hunter and Brylee and Henry!!

Scully also wrote about the emotional story of his last day. She said she only left his side to shower and when she returned, doctors said he slipped into a coma.

“When I opened the bathroom door, his Team was surrounding his bed and every head turned and looked at me with tears in their eyes. They said “Ruth, he’s in a deep sleep. He can’t feel anything”. His respirations were extremely labored, his right lung had collapsed and his oxygen dropped.” “I ran and jumped into bed with him and put my hand on the right side of his face. Then a miracle that I will never forget happened….” “My angel took a breath, opened his eyes, smiled at me and said “I Love You Mommy”, turned his head towards me and at 11:54 pm Sgt. Rollin Nolan Scully passed away as I was singing “You are My Sunshine” in his ear.”

Scully says that Nolan used to curl up on a rug on the bathroom floor while she showered.

