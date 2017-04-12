New Condos Near Golden 1 Center Offer Luxury Living in Downtown Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A new high-rise in the Downtown Commons is inching closer to completion.

The Residences at The Sawyer, atop of The Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento, includes 45 luxury condos.

FOX40 was invited to tour the new homes on Wednesday.

"This is the first residential offering of its kind in Sacramento, placing residents amidst the energy and excitement of the city’s revitalized downtown center,” said Christopher Miller, Vice President, The Agency Development Group. "Residents enjoy a new level of exclusivity, including private residential and hotel amenities, as well as a host of arena privileges at Golden 1 Center.”

Some of the amenities and services included are a special residents’ lounge, outdoor pool terrace, fitness studio, 24-hour concierge and valet. Units come with open floor plans, large windows to allow for natural light, quartz counter tops and top-of-the-line appliances.

The Residences are right next door to the Golden 1 Center and offer a few special perks, including exclusive access to Sacramento Kings games and other sold-out entertainment experiences, preferred rates on select events, priority ticket options, and access to the arena from the residential parking level.

The condos are also just steps away from numerous dining and shopping options.

Floor plans range from 789-square feet to 3,323-square feet, and prices start at $600,000 for one-bedroom units.

Those interested can visit the sales center at 660 J Street. Buyers will be able to move in late this year.

