Police: Woman Robbed, Pepper Sprayed in Land Park

SACRAMENTO — Police in Sacramento say a woman was pepper sprayed and had her purse stolen Tuesday along Riverside Boulevard in Land Park, near Vic’s Ice Cream.

Investigators say the woman was approached by three other women, who attacked her before running away.

Police also believe the woman’s attackers used her personal information in her purse to find her apartment and steal her car.

The car was later found near Riverbend Circle, about a mile away from where the woman was attacked, police said. Investigators added that the woman’s purse was also found in a dumpster near the car.