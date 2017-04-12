Salute to Service: Remembering Wilbur Thomas Daly; WWII & Korea War Veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service we honor Wilbur Thomas Daly who passed away back in March. He served in the army during WWII and the Korean War. During WWII he served in the Pacific Theater starting out as an infantryman. His last tour of duty was in Korea in 1958. Daly will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in early June where he will receive military honors. He passed away at the age of 103.

Also, The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County is getting ready for a grand opening celebration. The ribbon cutting for the Stanislaus Veterans Center will be on April 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3500 Coffee Road in Modesto.

The foundation will be a one-stop service for all of the veterans in the county from offering in-home support service to serving as a venue for meetings and banquets.

There will also be a military artifact museum in the memorial lobby.