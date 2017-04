Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Shortino joined Gary with a few Easter friends to talk about the upcoming Spring Egg'Stravaganza event happening in Elk Grove. Visit Mr. and Mrs. Bunny, hunt for eggs, experience a fairy garden, enjoy food and much more. Admission and parking are free!

More info:

Spring Egg'Stravaganza

Saturday, 8:30am-4pm

Elk Grove Regional Park

9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd.

YourCSD.com