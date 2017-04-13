Gary is hanging out at the Crocker Art Museum where they are preparing for this month's Artmix titled Sakuramento. This month’s theme is Japanese culture, and the museum will be transformed into a nightclub with theme’d events. This theme ties into three travelling Japanese art exhibitions featured this spring. Sawako Ama and her partner demonstrate sections of two dynamic Taiko drum and dance pieces that they’ll be performing later this Thursday evening.
Artmix: Sakuramento Event
