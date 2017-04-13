Board Bans Drones from Sacramento County Parks

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a ban on drones and remote-controlled helicopters from county parks.

The ban includes the popular American River Parkway, and it goes into effect May 11.

The new rules mean anyone caught operating a drone in a county park can get a ticket.

Officials say there have not been any big incidents involving drones in county parks, but some neighbors have complained to the Board of Supervisors.

Meanwhile, the FAA has its own rules on drone operation.

