Body Found on Side of Road in Stanislaus County Confirmed Victim of a Hit-and-Run

STANISLAUS COUNTY — Authorities say the body found Wednesday on the side of a road in Stanislaus County is the victim of a hit-and-run.

No identification of the victim was made during the autopsy so the coroner’s office will use other methods to made an identification.

The victim is male.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday a county public works employee cutting grass discovered the body on the side of Wellsford Road near Parker Road.

It is not known how long the body had been on the side of the road.

