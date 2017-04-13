David Garibaldi Returns to Studio40 Live

Last time performance painter extraordinaire David Garibaldi visited the show was back when Studio40 Live first started.  We were honored when he blessed us with a painting of the state capitol, which we proudly showcase on our set.  7 months later he has returned to co-host the show with Gary once again.