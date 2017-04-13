DWR to Reopen Crippled Oroville Dam Spillway as Repair Work Continues

OROVILLE — The California Department of Water Resources announced Thursday that it plans to reopen the Oroville Dam’s crippled spillway to make room in the reservoir for more rain and snow melt.

“Build that flood storage within the reservoir to anticipate that additional snow melt and these storms that keep coming at us,” DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle said at an afternoon media briefing.

At about 35,000 cubic feet of water per second, it will be a relatively moderate flow but it’ll likely be flowing for a while — 10 days to two weeks is the plan.

Before the spillway reopens Friday, a team of experts were investigating the structure to try to figure out exactly why it collapsed in February.

Recently, the DWR has under fire for how much information it’s released about the crisis. Croyle says they are working to release a lot more, including that forensic report in its entirety.

“Our goal is to release the forensic report. We all want to know, the industry wants to know,” Croyle said. “I’m not aware of any limitations that have been put on the forensics report.”

Some of the security measures that have kept this crisis and response shrouded in mystery are dictated by federal law — the spillway, dam and the power plant here are seen as vital infrastructure, and a potential target for terrorist attack.

But some of the regulations are being relaxed in the recovery effort, so the Department of Water Resources can try to replace this super structure before the spillway is challenged by next winter’s rain.

“It’s a lot easier on everyone, all of you included, to take two or three years to do this,” Croyle told reporters. “But I don’t have two or three years. I have some months, and I got to make sure we put a spillway back into place.”

That’s why work has been happening here around the clock, rain or shine, and will continue even Friday when water starts flowing down the crumbled concrete and through the channel that was cut by the floods of February.