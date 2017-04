Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Magician Ryan Kane joined David and Gary to amaze them with a card trick. Kane is from San Francisco and regularly performs at Pier 39 and has done magic at events for Fortune 500 companies. You can see Ryan perform his magic this weekend at the Green Valley Theatre. Check him out!

More info:

The Magic of Ryan Kane

Friday & Saturday, 8pm

Green Valley Theatre

(916) 524-1692

RyanKaneMagic.com