Member of Afghani Parliment Visits Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A member of the Afghami Parliament was in the Sacramento region Thursday evening to talk about solving injustice in his country.

The event was organized by the Hazara people, the third largest ethnic group in Afghanistan, who say they are being mistreated.

Ahmad Behzad, 2nd deputy of the Afghani parliament, says the U.S. bombing that happened Thursday was near the border his country shares with Pakistan. He says it's an area heavily populated by ISIS and Taliban insurgents.

The general consensus at the event was that they support President Trump's action, as long as it didn't result in any civilian casualties.

Afghani officials said Friday that the U.S. bomb killed 36 militants.