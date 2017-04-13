Roseville Family Raising Money for 3-D-Printer to Make Prosthetic for Toddler

ROSEVILLE — Milana Polupan is going to be two years old on Saturday. For her birthday, her family wants to get her something really special.

At first glance, Milana doesn’t look any different from most kids her age but she was born missing part of her left forearm and hand. From early on, she wore a regular, fitted prosthetic.

“For her, it’s a struggle to wear that,” Katie Polupan, Milana’s mom, told FOX40.

The weight and bulkiness of the piece has been tough for Milana, so her mom researched prosthetics made from 3-D printers. That technology was first introduced nearly a decade ago. The state-of-the-art prosthetics are made from plastic — they’re much lighter and more advanced.

“They’re on pulley systems, so you can have your hand open and close,” Polupan said. “You can make attachments for her to play the violin or other instruments.”

Music isn’t the only thing these prosthetics can help with. The wearer can ride a bike, play catch and do just about anything other kids can do.

Polupan and her husband are hopeful that, with the community’s help, they can buy a 3-D printer for Milana’s birthday.

“Hopefully by midnight on her birthday, I can place the order,” Polupan said. “What better thing I can give my daughter than buying her a toy or something else for her birthday, than giving her what most people have — two hands.”

Polupan plan to use the printer to make prosthetics for other kids in need, too.

“We could get this whole process started. We could start making her hands and figure out how it all works, so that way we can give back to the community as well,” she told FOX40.

The family has established a GoFundMe campaign to offset the cost of the printer.